The Turkish Lira drops by 1% after convicting an American Consulate employee

2020/06/11 | 21:42 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The exchange rate of Turkish Lira per the US dollar dropped, on Thursday, after a Turkish court sentenced an American consulate employee to nearly nine years of prison, for assisting a terrorist organization.
A decision the United States of America described as "extremely disappointing".At 1551 GMT, the Turkish Lira was 1.1 percent lower at 6.8450 against the dollar, after reaching a weaker level at 6.8545, according to Reuters.The Turkish currency has lost about 13% of its value this year, mainly due to the outbreak of Covid-19.
