The Turkish Lira drops by 1% after convicting an American Consulate employee

2020/06/11 | 21:42 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News / The exchange rate of Turkish Lira per the US dollar dropped, on Thursday, after a Turkish court sentenced an American consulate employee to nearly nine years of prison, for assisting a terrorist organization.

A decision the United States of America described as "extremely disappointing".

At 1551 GMT, the Turkish Lira was 1.1 percent lower at 6.8450 against the dollar, after reaching a weaker level at 6.8545, according to Reuters.

The Turkish currency has lost about 13% of its value this year, mainly due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

