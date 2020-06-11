Al-Sulaymaniyah: 6 fatalities in the past 24 hours

2020/06/11 | 23:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ A source in Al-Sulaymaniyah Health department in Kurdistan Region, reported on Thursday, a new fatality in the province, raising the fatality toll to six in one day.The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that a woman had died in "Al-Shahid Aso" hospital in Al-Sulaymaniyah, from the complications of Covid-19.The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 1709, while the total number of recoveries became 551.
The total number of Inpatients is 1123.
The death toll is 36.
