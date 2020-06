2020/06/11 | 23:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated today, that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the United States reached one million and 994283, registering a jump of 20486 cases ahead over the previous statistics.The statistics added that new 834 fatalities occurred, raising the death toll to 112967.