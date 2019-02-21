Kurdistan still home to 1.5 million displaced; annual cost nearly $2 billion: KRG

2019/02/21 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Just over 1.5 million civilians who have fled their homes to escape violence and instability in recent years currently reside in the Kurdistan Region, the latest official numbers released by the Kurdistan Reginal Government (KRG) show. In a report published Tuesday, the KRG said it needs close to $2 billion yearly to sustain aid to both refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).
“The KRG is host of 249,293 Syrian, 9,080 Turkish, 13,071 Iranian, and 752 Palestinian refugees,” a report by KRG’s Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) read, indicating little to no change compared to numbers from last year.
The JCC is part of the KRG Ministry of Interior and is tasked with coordinating all matters related to crisis management and response in the Kurdistan Region.
“50 percent of the total displaced population live in Erbil, 31 percent in Duhok, and 19 percent in [Sulaimani],” where most, about 73 percent, live within “host communities.” The the rest reside in 38 refugee and IDP camps or informal settlements.
The report added that 668,385 IDPs and 128,505 refugees were in Erbil, 379,316 IDPs and 88,447 refugees in Duhok, and 189,476 IDPs and 32,341 refugees in Sulaimani.
“The KRG is host of 249,293 Syrian, 9,080 Turkish, 13,071 Iranian, and 752 Palestinian refugees,” a report by KRG’s Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) read, indicating little to no change compared to numbers from last year.
The JCC is part of the KRG Ministry of Interior and is tasked with coordinating all matters related to crisis management and response in the Kurdistan Region.
“50 percent of the total displaced population live in Erbil, 31 percent in Duhok, and 19 percent in [Sulaimani],” where most, about 73 percent, live within “host communities.” The the rest reside in 38 refugee and IDP camps or informal settlements.
The report added that 668,385 IDPs and 128,505 refugees were in Erbil, 379,316 IDPs and 88,447 refugees in Duhok, and 189,476 IDPs and 32,341 refugees in Sulaimani.