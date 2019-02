Ten trucks transport ISIS fighters, families to Iraq

2019/02/21 | 16:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Ten trucks transported Iraqi and foreign ISIS fighters and their families to Iraq on Thursday as part of a prisoner handover by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces to the Iraqi army, a local mayor said."The majority of them are Iraqis and the convoy was under maximum security protection headed to the Jazeera and Badiya military headquarters," said Ahmed al-Mahallawi, mayor of the Iraqi border town of al-Qaim.Both military bases are located in Anbar province.