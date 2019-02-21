SDF hand Iraqi, foreign ISIS fighters to Baghdad

2019/02/21 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US-backed
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) handed over more than 150 Iraqi and other
foreign ISIS fighters to Iraq on Thursday.The handover was the first of several, two Iraqi
military sources said, under an agreement brokered to handover a total of 502
fighters."The majority of the fighters are
Iraqi," said a military colonel whose unit is stationed at the Syrian
border. "But we have a few foreigners."The mayor of Iraqi border town Al-Qaim, Ahmed
al-Mahallawi, said some fighters' families were also transferred."Early this morning, 10 trucks loaded with
Daesh fighters and their families were handed over by SDF forces to the Iraqi
army," he said, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS."The majority of them are Iraqis and the
convoy was under maximum security protection headed to the Jazeera and Badiya
military headquarters." Both bases are located in Anbar province.The SDF and the US-backed coalition could not
immediately be reached for comment.News of the handover came as US-backed forces
were readying for an assault on the militant group's final enclave in eastern
Syria. The last civilians are expected to be evacuated on Thursday, to clear
the way for the assault, the SDF said.Around 800 of foreign jihadist fighters who
joined ISIS, including many Iraqis, are being held in Syria by the SDF, the
group said. More than 2,000 family members are also in camps, with dozens more
arriving each day.Their fate has become more pressing in recent
days as US-backed fighters planned their assault to capture the last remnants
of the group's self-styled caliphate.On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul
Mahdi said Iraq was carefully monitoring the situation at its Syrian border
amid concerns that the remaining ISIS fighters could stream across the border.The militant group still poses a threat in Iraq
and some western officials believe that the group's leader, Abu Bakr
al-Baghdadi, may still be hiding there.
