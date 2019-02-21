عربي | كوردى
SDF hand Iraqi, foreign ISIS fighters to Baghdad
2019/02/21 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US-backed

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) handed over more than 150 Iraqi and other

foreign ISIS fighters to Iraq on Thursday.The handover was the first of several, two Iraqi

military sources said, under an agreement brokered to handover a total of 502

fighters."The majority of the fighters are

Iraqi," said a military colonel whose unit is stationed at the Syrian

border. "But we have a few foreigners."The mayor of Iraqi border town Al-Qaim, Ahmed

al-Mahallawi, said some fighters' families were also transferred."Early this morning, 10 trucks loaded with

Daesh fighters and their families were handed over by SDF forces to the Iraqi

army," he said, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS."The majority of them are Iraqis and the

convoy was under maximum security protection headed to the Jazeera and Badiya

military headquarters." Both bases are located in Anbar province.The SDF and the US-backed coalition could not

immediately be reached for comment.News of the handover came as US-backed forces

were readying for an assault on the militant group's final enclave in eastern

Syria. The last civilians are expected to be evacuated on Thursday, to clear

the way for the assault, the SDF said.Around 800 of foreign jihadist fighters who

joined ISIS, including many Iraqis, are being held in Syria by the SDF, the

group said. More than 2,000 family members are also in camps, with dozens more

arriving each day.Their fate has become more pressing in recent

days as US-backed fighters planned their assault to capture the last remnants

of the group's self-styled caliphate.On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul

Mahdi said Iraq was carefully monitoring the situation at its Syrian border

amid concerns that the remaining ISIS fighters could stream across the border.The militant group still poses a threat in Iraq

and some western officials believe that the group's leader, Abu Bakr

al-Baghdadi, may still be hiding there.

