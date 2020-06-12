Covid-19: 39 fatalities and new 1095 cases in Iraq today

2020/06/12 | 18:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Friday, 39 fatalities and 1095 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours throughout the country.

Today's death toll is the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry said that 9757 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 349625.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 105, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 236, Medical City 7, Najaf 83, Al-Sulaymaniyah 117, Erbil 61, Duhok 2, Karbala 38, Kirkuk 33, Diyala 21, Wasit 115, Babel 17, Basra 24, Maysan 51, Al-Diwaniyah 74, Dhi Qar 48, Al-Anbar 59, Nineveh 4.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 300 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 59, Baghdad/Al-Karkh 73, Medical City.



1, Duhok 8, Kirkuk 20, Karbala 13, Diyala 22, Basra 18, Maysan 10, Babel 11, Al-Diwaniyah 13, Dhi Qar 15, Al-Anbar: 7, Wasit: 30.

While 39 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 7, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 11, Medical City 2, Najaf 2, Kirkuk 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 5, Karbala.



1, Maysan 2, Babel 2, Dhi Qar 3, Al-Anbar 2, Al-Muthanna 1.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 17770, while the total number of recoveries became 6868.



The total number of Inpatients is 10406, including 111 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 496.