US is concerned about the Iraqi Judiciary system

2020/06/12 | 19:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The US Department of State said in a report, on Friday, that the Iraqi justice system suffers from corruption that impacts the rest of the Iraqi government’s joints.

President Donald Trump's administration is concerned that Iraq is not meeting its human rights obligations to detainees, according to a State Department assessment obtained by "Foreign Policy" American magazine.

The magazine explained that the Iraqi legal system is faltered due to the lack of judges, the overcrowding of its facilities and bribery, in an indication of the challenges facing Iraq, as a result of corruption that fueled widespread anti-government protests last year.

The statement submitted to the Congress last April, said that, "Security and political situation in Iraq has left the justice system vulnerable and dependent upon other compartments of the government".

The assessment pointed that the Iraqi justice system is hampered by the implications of ISIS's control over large regions of the country and the subsequent events that led to its expulsion.

Human Rights Watch estimated, in December 2017, that the Iraqi authorities are holding 20,000 prisoners for suspected links to ISIS.

Non-governmental organizations approved by the State Department assessment, said that detainees are unable to appeal their detention decision and often have to pay bribes to drop the charges.

However, some members of the Congress view the dialogue between Baghdad and Washington, which was launched on Thursday, as an opportunity to enhance US relations with Iraq, in light of reduced tensions with Iran.

"The United States should use the strategic dialogue as a new beginning, to engage with the Iraqi government and create a long-term stability in the country", the American magazine quoted a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy.

Murphy added that the talks represent an opportunity to help the new Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in tackling corruption and achieving prosperity for a nation torn by years of war.

"These are noble goals that require sustained diplomatic attention and American financial support.



They are important to the American national security and regional stability on the long run", Murphy said.