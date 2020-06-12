Kurdistan: one fatality and 180 new Covid-19 cases today

2020/06/12 | 20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government registered, on Friday, one fatality and 180 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that the death case occurred in Al-Sulaymaniyah, which also registered the highest rate of infections with 112 cases, while 61 cases were registered in Erbil, 5 in Halabja and 2 in Duhok, according to the Ministry.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 1892, while the total number of recoveries became 559.



The total number of Inpatients is 1297.



The death toll is 36.