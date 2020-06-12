Covid-19: 4 new cases among healthcare professionals

2020/06/12 | 20:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A medical source in Diyala Province reported, on Friday, that four healthcare professionals contracted Covid-19, raising the total number to 21, including three doctors.

The source told Shafaq News agency that, "the cases include two nurses, a medical technician and an ambulance driver", noting that, "the patients were placed under quarantine".

The source added that, "the total number of healthcare professionals diagnosed with Covid-19 in Diyala rose to 21 people, including 3 doctors".

Diyala Governorate confirmed 301 Covid-19 cases, including 18 fatalities and 92 recoveries.