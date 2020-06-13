Iraq denies rumors about counter-terrorism forces relocating at the federal border-crossings


Iraq denies rumors about counter-terrorism forces relocating at the federal border-crossings
2020/06/13 | 00:20 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Government's Border Ports Authority issued a statement, on Friday, regarding news about the anti-terrorism agency being in Kurdistan at the federal outlets.

Aladdin Al-Qaisi, director of relations in the latter authority, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that, "Rumors circulating on social media about the counter-terrorism service's arrival to our federal outlets are completely false".

It is noteworthy that these rumors spread, after the Iraqi government issued a resolution to assign the counter-terrorism forces to take over the border protection mission.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links