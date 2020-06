2020/06/13 | 00:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that Covid-19's caseload has exceeded the two million mark.

A CDC report mentioned that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the United States amounted to two million and 16,027 people.

The number of cases increased by 21744 since the last count, while the fatality count rose by 947 added to a total of 113,914 fatalities.