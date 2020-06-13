Turkey to lift travel ban with Iraq on conditions

2020/06/13 | 09:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Turkish government has informed Iraq and countries of the world "except Iran" of lifting travel restrictions related to entry and exit of citizens of all countries through air, land and sea ports.

The Iraqi ambassador to Ankara informed the Iraqi government that Turkey has lifted travel restrictions on entry and exit of citizens of foreign countries through all ports.

According to an official letter sent by Ambassador,Hassan al-Janabi to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish government excluded lifting travel restrictions on land borders with Iran, as well as stipulated taking into account the preventive measures identified by the concerned authorities.

According to Al-Janabi’s letter, all Turkish citizens and foreigners coming to Turkey will be subjected to health supervision if the symptoms of coronavirus appeared on them or if they need a medical test then they will have a free medical test.