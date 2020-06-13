PMF to continue operations despite being transferred to Nineveh

2020/06/13 | 11:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced on Saturday, the destruction of three ISIS dens east of Salahuddin, stressing the continuation of its security operations in the province, despite the decision to transfer them to Nineveh.

”The forces from the brigade managed to destroy three ISIS hideouts in al-Sayadin area, east of Salahuddin during a specific operation indicating that the dens contained explosives, equipment and various supplies,” Brigadier of 23 PMF division, Khudayr al-Matrouhi, told Shafaq News Agency.

“The brigade's forces are continuing their security operations despite the decision of the PMF Commission to transfer the brigade to Nineveh,” Al-Matrouhi added.

It is noteworthy that the PMF Authority issued a decision to relocate the Brigade 23 from Hamrin sub-district, east of Salahuddin to Nineveh governorate.



Yet the decision met with mass protests and popular rejections.