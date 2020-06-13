Sulaymaniyah records four Corona virus deaths

2020/06/13 | 12:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Four deaths have been reported due to Corona virus (Covid-19) on Saturday in Sulaymaniyah province, Health Department of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said.

“The province recorded today, four deaths due to Covid-19 indicating that the confirmed cases died after receiving treatment for several days in the hospital,” the Deputy Director General of Sulaimaniyah Health Department, Abdullah Ahmad said in a press statement received to Shafaq News Agency.

Ahmed explained that the ages of the four dead people ranged from 60s to 70s.

It is worth mentioning that KRG Ministry of Health announced on Friday, that 112 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded throughout the region, including 78 cases in Sulaimaniyah.