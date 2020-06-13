It is too early to control the situation: KRG health authorities says

2020/06/13 | 13:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Minister of Health of Kurdistan Region, Saman Al-Barzanji ruled out on Saturday controlling Corona pandemic any time soon.

"It is too early to control the situation, that’ why we need everyone's support to stick to individual prevention measures which is more important than everything else,” Al-Barzanji said in a post on Facebook today.

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has started, since the emergence of Corona virus (Covid-19) in neighboring countries, to take measures to limit its spread.