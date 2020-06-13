More than 4000 novel Coronavirus new cases detected in Gulf countries

2020/06/13 | 15:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Gulf states announced on Saturday the latest statistics of the novel pandemic of Corona virus (Covid-19).

In a series of tweets on its official Twitter account, the Bahraini Ministry of Health said that it had registered 444 new list cases in the past 24 hours; Including 291 cases among migrant workers, 144 cases of contacts, and 9 cases coming from abroad, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 17,713 cases.

The ministry added that it also registered 288 new cases of recoveries, as the total number of recoveries stand at 12,191.

No deaths were recorded in the last hours, so the number stabilized at 36 deaths since the outbreak of the virus in Bahrain Kingdom.

The ministry indicated that the number of existing cases whose health condition requires receiving treatment reached 121 cases, 12 of which are under care, while 5474 cases of stable condition out of the total number of existing cases, which reached 5486 cases.

In Oman, the Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1,006 new cases of Coronavirus, including 435 cases for Omanis and 571 cases for non-Omanis.

It also recorded three new deaths and 41 new recovery cases.

In Qatar, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of 1,828 new confirmed cases of the virus, and 1956 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the State of Qatar to 55,252 cases.

The Ministry also recorded during the last 24 hours, 13 cases in intensive care due to health complications resulting from the virus, bringing the total number of critical cases that currently receive medical care in intensive care to 232 cases.

In the UAE, the Ministry of Health announced that it has conducted more than 40,000 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of tests for Corona, and recorded 491 new cases of the virus, 815 cases of recovery and one death.

In Kuwait, the official KUNA news agency reported that the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said that 834 cases have recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovering in the country to 25,882 cases.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced that 514 new cases had been confirmed, 834 cases of recovery and four new deaths registered due to Corona, bringing the total number of cases to 35,466.

To date, the number of Corona patients worldwide has exceeded 7 million and 718 thousand, of whom more than 427 thousand have died, and more than 3 million and 913 thousand have recovered, according to the "World Meter" website that monitors the numbers of victims of the pandemic.