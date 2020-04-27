Iraq forces passengers to sign pledges not to return to the country until the end of Corona

2020/06/13 | 16:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi authorities decided to take pledges from travelers on an air flight heading from Baghdad to Istanbul that include full compliance with the decision of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety No.(41) Of 2020, and bear legal consequences in otherwise.

"As reference to the decision of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety No.



(41) of 2020 (fighting Corona virus pandemic) at its meeting held on 27.04.2020, approving the travel of Iraqi citizens and their families in Iraq to the countries in which they have residency by taking an official written pledge from them not to return to Iraq until the final demise of Corona virus (Covid-19).



Therefore I pledge to abide fully by the decision of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety No.



(41) 2020 and bear all legal consequences thereof I sign below,” the text of the pledge, in which Shafaq News Agency obtained a copy stated.