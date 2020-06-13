Iraq sees highest one- day death toll of Covid-19 and more than 1000 new confirmed cases

2020/06/13 | 21:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / 53 deaths have been registered as well as 1180 new cases of coronavirus in all of Iraq,a record toll in one day, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced on Saturday.

The death rate recorded during the pandemic situation for today was the highest since the virus outbreak that has swept the country for months.

The ministry said in a statement today that 10325 samples were tested in all specialized laboratories in Iraq today; thus, the total amount of the tested samples since the beginning of registering the virus in Iraq was 359,950 samples.

The statement added that the Ministry of Health and Environment laboratories recorded today 118 confirmed cases in Iraq distributed as follows: Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 142, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 246, Medical City 109, Najaf 49, Sulaymaniyah 82, Erbil 20, Duhok 14, Karbala 43, Kirkuk 47 Diyala 39, Wasit 138, Basra 38, Maysan 102, Al-Diwaniya 24, Dhi Qar 68, Nineveh three, Salahuddin 16 cases.

The heath authorities referred to 647 recoveries, as follows : Baghdad/ Rusafa 272, Baghdad /Al-Karkh 76, Medical City 43, Najaf 12, Erbil.



30, Dohuk six, Kirkuk 35, Karbala 49, Basra 15, Maysan 15, Dhi Qar 54, Anbar: five, Muthanna 30 ,Nineveh five.

The statement pointed out that the number of deaths were 53 cases, as follows: Baghdad /Rusafa 16, Baghdad /Al-Karkh seven , Medical City six, Sulaimaniyah three, Karbala one , Diyala four, Basra two, Wasit three, Maysan three, Babil three, Dhi Qar two, Anbar two, Al -Muthanna one.

Nationwide, the statement mentioned the toll of active cases in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic as reached 18950 cases, while the total number of recoveries reached: 7515, people under treatment: 10886, patients under intensive care: 113 and total deaths: 549.