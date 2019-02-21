Ilham Ahmed: ISIS resurgence would prevent Syria peace deal

2019/02/21 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – As foreign powers have failed to find a solution to the eight-year Syrian civil war, a Kurdish leader warns it would be impossible for Damascus to secure peace unless remnants of the Islamic State group are pursued and completely defeated.“This region has to be protected with its stability to endure, so it would need a guarantee for Syria to become democratic,” Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), told an event hosted by the Centre for Kurdish Progress in the British Parliament on Wednesday.“If this does not happen and there is another attack on the region, the war would start again from zero.” The SDC is the political arm of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – the dominant force east of the Euphrates which has done the bulk of the ground fighting against ISIS. The Democratic Union Party (PYD) enjoys the most support among Kurds in northern Syria. It has established the self-ruling Democratic Federation of Northern Syria that is administered by TEV-DEM.“The regime wants to destroy this system to exert its authority again,” Ahmed said.“Moreover, when Daesh attacked Kobane, in essence, it wanted to destroy this freedom-seeking system which espouses justice and equality. And the specific support of the Turkish state so Kobane falls into hands of Daesh,” she added, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.The SDF has 800 ISIS militants in its custody and 4,000 of their family members. US President Donald Trump has called on European countries to repatriate foreign fighters where they can face justice.The SDF has warned unless these fighters are repatriated to their home nations, they could potentially escape and rejoin the insurgency. “Daesh from all over the world has gathered in Syria, out of the 800 fighters there were nationalities of 47 countries,” Ahmed said.Republican Senator Lindsey Graham at the Munich Security Conference, February 2019. Photo: AFPTrump’s announced US withdrawal from Syria — which currently has no fixed timeline — has been met with sharp criticism, even between members of his own party and acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.The two exchanged unpleasantries on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference this month, the Washington Post reported. “Are you telling our allies that we are going to go to zero [troops] by April 30?” Republican Senator Lindsey Grahm asked Shanahan, according to Graham. “Yes, that’s been our direction [from the president],” Shanahan replied.“That’s the dumbest f---ing idea I’ve ever heard,” Graham said.Before coming to Europe, Ahmed was lobbying in Washington, DC for the US to reconsider its plans. Many Kurds, both in Iraq and Syria, feel they have been used as pawns by the internationals in the ISIS conflict. “We have given 8,000 martyrs during the war with Daesh and thousands wounded,” Ahmed said.The SDF resisted Turkish occupation of the Kurdish canton of Afrin for nearly two months in early 2018. The predominately-Kurdish force has vowed to fight a guerrilla campaign until “the invaders” leave. Ankara has also threatened a campaign against the SDF from Manbij to the border with Iraq.“In the face of the Turkish attack, the world stayed silent, we were hoping that the same way they assisted in Kobane, they would assist us in Afrin too,” Ahmed said, while repeating claims that Turkey is no different from ISIS.“We as the Kurdish people, as the people of Syria, all we want is to protect ourselves,” she added.On the question of negotiations with the regime of Bashar al-Assad, Ahmed said there had not been any official contact to date. “There has not been any direct dialogue with the regime. We have had meetings with Russia about precautions for [a possible] attack on the region if America withdraws,” she said.“We believe that it’s strategic for us to have a political, principal and broad solution within the framework of Syria. In this regard, we are not involved in Geneva process. We are also not in the constitution committee. This means that we are outside the political solution. As long as we are not part of the political solution, we will seek other ways to find a solution,” said Ahmed. This stance allowed them to visit Damascus to meet with officials and “discuss the constitution of a broad political solution.”Now is the time however for them to come to the global table, said Ahmed. “We think that our presence in Geneva talks is very important and we also have to be part of the constitution committee. Outside [these solutions] the Syrian situation will see further civil wars,” she said.“I believe there is only one party which supports talks with the regime but it does not much impact on the ground. However, talks with the regime are not about how to hand over Daraa or Ghouta, but about changes in the constitution and bring out a political, broad and principal solution for the whole Syria. Those outside these dialogues are useless.”Ahmad was asked what impact Russia – the regime’s main military backer – might have on the outcome of peace talks.“Russia mostly supports the regime and wants it to control its Syrians. Their stance is not clear regarding changes to the Syrian constitution. It submitted a constitution once but now does not talk about it. Therefore, the main concern of Russia is how can the regime control the whole Syria,” she added.
Last updated 7.28 p.m.
