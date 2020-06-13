Kurdistan report six deaths and 209 Covid-19 infections

2020/06/13 | 21:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / 209 new coronavirus cases and six virus-related deaths have been recorded in Kurdistan region during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Saturday.

The deaths were all in Sulaimaniyah governorate, which has also registered 130 new cases of the virus, KRG ministry of health said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency.

While Erbil has so far recorded 56 active cases and 23 more in Dohuk governorate, according to ministry data.

Thus the toll of Covid-19 confirmed cases uptick to 2101 active cases, including 42 deaths and 632 recoveries cases and 1427 patients still receiving special health care.