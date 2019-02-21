Coalition members encourage ‘closer cooperation’ between Peshmerga, Iraqi forces

2019/02/21 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Peshmerga have been some of the most effective ground troops in the battle against the Islamic State in Iraq and were instrumental in containing and advancing against the militant group in the country’s north.
In the military operation to liberate Mosul, the self-proclaimed capital of the Islamic State in Iraq, Peshmerga forces broke the line of defense the group held and took several areas in the eastern and northern parts of the city, in coordination with Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition.
Colonel Sean Ryan, the Coalition’s spokesperson, underlined this point as he praised the “brave” Peshmerga for their efforts against the Islamic State.
“We’ve said from the beginning that the Peshmerga forces have been outstanding and they have been a great part of the Iraqi Security Forces in the efforts to beat Da’esh,” Ryan said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.
However, cooperation between the two forces abruptly ended, with Peshmerga being pushed from disputed territories by Iraqi military forces and militias in the aftermath of the Kurdistan Region’s September 2017 independence referendum.
Ryan reiterated Fortin’s call for stronger cooperation between the Kurdish forces and Iraqi troops.
