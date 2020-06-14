The fire didn't outbreak in the civil side of the airport :Baghdad

2020/06/14 | 09:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Baghdad International Airport administration issued on Sunday, a clarification about the fire that broke out last night.

"We would like to make it clear to the public and all the media that there is no fire inside the civil airport," stating that "the fire took place at the rapid reaction site on the military side, and it was under control by the civil defense and the fire teams at Baghdad International Airport,” the airport administration said in a clarification issued after midnight yesterday, reported to Shafaq News Agency.

The airport administration confirmed "the continuation to receive exceptional flights for evacuating Iraqis stranded in foreign countries within the schedule of allocated trips based on the decisions and recommendations of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety in the country”.

The Iraqi Civil Defense Directorate announced, after midnight, controlling a fire that broke out at Baghdad Airport by 15 fire teams.

The accident did not record any casualties and forensic evidence continues to work to uncover the circumstances of the fire, Major General Kathem Salman Buhan, Director General of Defense, said in a statement received by Shafaq News.

A security source told Shafaq News, that a fire broke out on Saturday night at the headquarters of Rapid Response Division, which handles security duties at Baghdad Airport near Abbas Ibn Firnas Square.

The source pointed out that the fire caused the explosion of a number of ammunition as the civil defense teams are trying to limit the fire and control it.