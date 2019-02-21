عربي | كوردى
Quarter of a million attendees expected at Venezuela aid concert
2019/02/21 | 20:35
Some 250,000 people are expected at a concert

on Friday in Colombia aimed at raising $100 million to provide food and medicine

for Venezuelans suffering widespread shortages, its organizer said on

Wednesday.Billionaire Richard Branson is backing the

show, called "Venezuela Aid Live," in the Colombian border city of

Cucuta. The event will feature performances from at least 35 artists including

Alejandro Sanz, Maluma, Luis Fonsi and Carlos Vives.The presidents of Colombia and Chile are set to

attend the free concert, which has evoked comparisons to Irish rock star Bob

Geldof's 1985 global "Live Aid" concert to raise money for famine

relief in Ethiopia."This is a concert to save thousands and

millions of lives in our dear brother country of Venezuela," organizer

Fernan Ocampo told reporters in Cucuta.Two other world leaders may attend, Ocampo

said, without naming them.Donations to the event, which is set to take

place near the Tienditas Bridge on the border between the two countries, will

be received online and via direct deposits.Hundreds of tonnes of humanitarian aid from the

United States and other countries are being stored nearby.The food and medicine are set to be moved

across the border on Saturday, though it remains unclear if Venezuelan

President Nicolas Maduro, who denies any crisis in his country, will allow them

to pass.Maduro is planning two rival concerts on the

Venezuelan side of the border on Friday and the Venezuelan government says it

will distribute aid to poor Colombians.

