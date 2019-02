Quarter of a million attendees expected at Venezuela aid concert

2019/02/21 | 20:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Some 250,000 people are expected at a concerton Friday in Colombia aimed at raising $100 million to provide food and medicinefor Venezuelans suffering widespread shortages, its organizer said onWednesday.Billionaire Richard Branson is backing theshow, called "Venezuela Aid Live," in the Colombian border city ofCucuta. The event will feature performances from at least 35 artists includingAlejandro Sanz, Maluma, Luis Fonsi and Carlos Vives.The presidents of Colombia and Chile are set toattend the free concert, which has evoked comparisons to Irish rock star BobGeldof's 1985 global "Live Aid" concert to raise money for faminerelief in Ethiopia."This is a concert to save thousands andmillions of lives in our dear brother country of Venezuela," organizerFernan Ocampo told reporters in Cucuta.Two other world leaders may attend, Ocamposaid, without naming them.Donations to the event, which is set to takeplace near the Tienditas Bridge on the border between the two countries, willbe received online and via direct deposits.Hundreds of tonnes of humanitarian aid from theUnited States and other countries are being stored nearby.The food and medicine are set to be movedacross the border on Saturday, though it remains unclear if VenezuelanPresident Nicolas Maduro, who denies any crisis in his country, will allow themto pass.Maduro is planning two rival concerts on theVenezuelan side of the border on Friday and the Venezuelan government says itwill distribute aid to poor Colombians.