Quarter of a million attendees expected at Venezuela aid concert

2019/02/21 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Some 250,000 people are expected at a concert
on Friday in Colombia aimed at raising $100 million to provide food and medicine
for Venezuelans suffering widespread shortages, its organizer said on
Wednesday.Billionaire Richard Branson is backing the
show, called "Venezuela Aid Live," in the Colombian border city of
Cucuta. The event will feature performances from at least 35 artists including
Alejandro Sanz, Maluma, Luis Fonsi and Carlos Vives.The presidents of Colombia and Chile are set to
attend the free concert, which has evoked comparisons to Irish rock star Bob
Geldof's 1985 global "Live Aid" concert to raise money for famine
relief in Ethiopia."This is a concert to save thousands and
millions of lives in our dear brother country of Venezuela," organizer
Fernan Ocampo told reporters in Cucuta.Two other world leaders may attend, Ocampo
said, without naming them.Donations to the event, which is set to take
place near the Tienditas Bridge on the border between the two countries, will
be received online and via direct deposits.Hundreds of tonnes of humanitarian aid from the
United States and other countries are being stored nearby.The food and medicine are set to be moved
across the border on Saturday, though it remains unclear if Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro, who denies any crisis in his country, will allow them
to pass.Maduro is planning two rival concerts on the
Venezuelan side of the border on Friday and the Venezuelan government says it
will distribute aid to poor Colombians.
