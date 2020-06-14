Rafha beneficiaries start a sit-in southern Iraq

2020/06/14 | 12:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Dozens of political prisoners so-called "Rafha detainees" organized on Sunday, an open sit-in and place marquees southern Iraq in protest against the deduction or cut of their salary.

An open sit-in by political prisoners and detainees of Rafha began today in front of the parliament’s office in Al-Muthanna governorate, in protest against the cut of their salaries, an informed source told Shafaq News agency.

He added that the protesters began placing the sit-in marquees with Iraqi flags and banners calling "not to prejudice their rights granted in accordance with the law," as they express it.

He pointed out that the protesters cut off the highway, which led to stop many trucks in long lines.

Dozens in Wasit Governorate have also organized demonstrations, for what they considered "prejudice to the rights of political prisoners and detainees through cut their salaries by the government."

On May 30, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed economic reforms by tackling double pension payments for Rafha detainees and those residing outside Iraq.