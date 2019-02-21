عربي | كوردى
The 1975, DJ Harris triumph at UK BRIT music Awards; Pink honored
2019/02/21 | 20:35
Pop rock band The 1975 and DJ Calvin Harris

were the main winners at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday, each scooping two prizes

at Britain's annual pop music honors.The 1975 were named British Group and won the

biggest prize of the night, Mastercard British Album of the Year, for "A

Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships."Harris, a Scottish DJ who has recorded

worldwide hits with the likes of Rihanna and Sam Smith, triumphed for the first

time at the British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) awards, taking the Producer

prize and British Single category for his "One Kiss" collaboration with

singer Dua Lipa.American singer-songwriter Pink, who closed the

event with a medley of her hits, was honored with the Outstanding Contribution

to Music Award, the first international artist to receive the prize."This is all too much," the

"Raise Your Glass" and "Just Like a Pill" singer said in

her acceptance speech. "To be considered in the same category as David

Bowie and The Beatles and Sir Elton (John) and Sir Paul (McCartney) and the

Eurythmics and Fleetwood Mac, it's beyond anything my brain can comprehend."Soulful singer Jorja Smith won Best Female Solo

Artist, after triumphing with the Critics' Choice Award at last year's

ceremony. Summer hit "Shotgun" singer George Ezra won the British

Male Solo Artist.British Artist Video of the Year went to all-girl

group Little Mix for their "Woman Like Me" collaboration with rapper

Nicki Minaj while "Leave a Light On" singer Tom Walker won British

Breakthrough Act.The show, at London's O2 arena, featured

several performances by the likes of Ezra, Little Mix and The 1975. Hollywood

star Hugh Jackman opened the ceremony with a performance from his musical film

"The Greatest Showman."In the international categories, "Thank U,

Next" chart-topper Ariana Grande took International Female Solo Artist

while Canadian rapper Drake took International Male Solo ArtistThe Carters, made up of married duo Beyonce and

her rapper husband Jay-Z, took the International Group prize.

