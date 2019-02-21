The 1975, DJ Harris triumph at UK BRIT music Awards; Pink honored

2019/02/21 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Pop rock band The 1975 and DJ Calvin Harris
were the main winners at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday, each scooping two prizes
at Britain's annual pop music honors.The 1975 were named British Group and won the
biggest prize of the night, Mastercard British Album of the Year, for "A
Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships."Harris, a Scottish DJ who has recorded
worldwide hits with the likes of Rihanna and Sam Smith, triumphed for the first
time at the British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) awards, taking the Producer
prize and British Single category for his "One Kiss" collaboration with
singer Dua Lipa.American singer-songwriter Pink, who closed the
event with a medley of her hits, was honored with the Outstanding Contribution
to Music Award, the first international artist to receive the prize."This is all too much," the
"Raise Your Glass" and "Just Like a Pill" singer said in
her acceptance speech. "To be considered in the same category as David
Bowie and The Beatles and Sir Elton (John) and Sir Paul (McCartney) and the
Eurythmics and Fleetwood Mac, it's beyond anything my brain can comprehend."Soulful singer Jorja Smith won Best Female Solo
Artist, after triumphing with the Critics' Choice Award at last year's
ceremony. Summer hit "Shotgun" singer George Ezra won the British
Male Solo Artist.British Artist Video of the Year went to all-girl
group Little Mix for their "Woman Like Me" collaboration with rapper
Nicki Minaj while "Leave a Light On" singer Tom Walker won British
Breakthrough Act.The show, at London's O2 arena, featured
several performances by the likes of Ezra, Little Mix and The 1975. Hollywood
star Hugh Jackman opened the ceremony with a performance from his musical film
"The Greatest Showman."In the international categories, "Thank U,
Next" chart-topper Ariana Grande took International Female Solo Artist
while Canadian rapper Drake took International Male Solo ArtistThe Carters, made up of married duo Beyonce and
her rapper husband Jay-Z, took the International Group prize.
