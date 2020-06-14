Iraq receives Gulf assurances regarding energy and electrical grid

2020/06/14 | 16:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein discussed with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad, Sunday; Bilateral relations as well as efforts to contain the economic and health repercussions of Corona virus, they discussed the issue of energy, electrical grid, and supporting Iraq in international forums.

Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein received his Kuwaiti counterpart, Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, at the Ministry's headquarters in Baghdad, noting that the two sides discussed a number of issues related to bilateral relations, a statement of the Foreign Ministry read as received by Shafaq News Agency.

The statement added that the Iraqi minister affirmed Baghdad’s keenness to develop joint cooperation with Kuwait, expressing his aspiration to continue working to push the distinguished relations between the two countries and develop them at all levels, calling to make some balance in relations at the regional level in a way that enhances joint relations between countries of the region.

"The two sides discussed activating the outcomes of the Kuwait Donors Conference, following up the work of the Iraqi-Kuwaiti joint committee, and preparations for holding its work at the earliest time in Baghdad to discuss outstanding bilateral issues."

"The two sides also discussed efforts to contain the economic and health consequences of Corona virus and exchange experiences in this regard, because of this pandemic which represent a common economic challenge in addition to sharp decline in oil prices and its implications for Iraq,” the statement added.

For his part, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, stressed the importance of concerted efforts between the two countries in facing the pandemic and all challenges collectively, while conveying a message from the Emir of Kuwait in response to the message of the Iraqi Prime Minister's envoy on the financial crisis in Iraq.

The statement of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated that the message includes Kuwait’s assertion that it stands with Iraq at all levels, including the exchange of bilateral support between the two countries, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the issue of energy and electrical connectivity, as well as Iraq’s support in international forums.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Al-Nasser arrived on Sunday to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, according to what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq announced.



While Kuwaiti media reported yesterday that the visit of Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Al-Nasser to Iraq comes within the framework of supporting and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, explaining Kuwait's efforts in this regard, as its Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad visited Iraq a year ago, furthermore Kuwait hosted the Iraqi Reconstruction Conference.