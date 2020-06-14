Spain to open its borders next Sunday

2020/06/14 | 16:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain will reopen its borders with Schengen area countries, except for Portugal (upon its request), on June 21, while it will continue to apply preventive measures on travelers from outside the European Union until the end of the month.Sanchez attributed the decision to the positive development his country has reached in the past few days, after 6 days of zero Covid-19 fatalities.

This decision comes two days after the Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez, confirmed that the country will not open the internal borders with the European Union until the end of this month, excluding the borders with France and Portugal, which she confirmed that it will reopen on the 22nd of this month.

It is noteworthy that the state of emergency, which was declared in Spain in March 15, will end in the 21st of this month.



Citizens will be back to normal life and allowed to move and travel all around the country, after more than three months of quarantine due to the virus outbreak.

On Saturday, Spain announced 130 new cases, and zero fatalities for the sixth consecutive day, noting that the total number of cases and fatalities reached 243605 and 27136 respectively.