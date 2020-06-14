Iraqi politician loses the battle to Covid-19

2020/06/14 | 17:22 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraqi politician Tawfiq Al-Yasiri passed away on Sunday after he lost his battle with Covid-19.A medical source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Yasiri died after being hospitalized in Al-Diwaniyah General Hospital for days after he contracted the virus.On Saturday, a source from Al-Diwaniyah General Hospital reported that Al-Yasiri's health condition had deteriorated.Tawfiq Hammoud Al-Yasiri, is an Iraqi military and politician, was a brigadier during the events of 1991 in Iraq.
He led Saddam Hussein’s opposition groups in Al-Diwaniyah city, then fled to Saudi Arabia, where he stayed for several years in Rafha camp, then went to London.He was active in London among the opposition within the leadership of the Iraqi National Accord Movement led by former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi, but returned to Baghdad after the occupation of Iraq in 2003, and formed a political organization called the "Iraqi National Democratic Coalition".
He worked as a consultant in the first formed-interior ministry after the regime's fall.Al-Yasiri was a member of the Transitional National Assembly in 2004 and 2005, and served as a member of the Security and Defense Committee.He also held the position of director of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces.
