Iraqi parliament to host the US negotiating delegation after

2020/06/14 | 18:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament submitted today, a formal request to host the Iraqi delegation negotiating with the United States of America, to reveal what it described as "ambiguity" in the strategic dialogue.

"There is ambiguity in the strategic dialogue between Baghdad and Washington, especially as the joint official statement was brief and did not give details of everything that happened during the dialogue", the committee member, Kate' al-Rikabi, told Shafaq News agency.

He added that, "the Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament, agreed to submit a request in an official letter to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi regarding hosting the Iraqi delegation negotiating with the United States of America, in the Iraqi parliament, in the next few days, to know all the details of what happened between the Iraqi and American side, And to make sure that Washington has not been asked explicitly to withdraw its forces according to the decision of the Iraqi parliament".

In a joint statement, the American and Iraqi governments announced that the United States will "continue to reduce" its military presence in Iraq in the coming months.