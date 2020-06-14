Covid-19: 58 fatalities and more than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

2020/06/14 | 18:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered today 58 fatalities and more than 1,200 new Covid-19 cases.

The ministry said in a statement today that 9920 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 3697070.

The newly diagnosed 1259 cases were distributed as follows: Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 163, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 373, Medical City 51, Najaf 81, Al-Sulaymaniyah 51, Erbil 36, Duhok 9, Karbala 38, Kirkuk 69, Diyala 32, Wasit 39, Basra 51, Maysan 79, Babel 10, Al-Diwaniyah 9, Dhi Qar 122, Nineveh 4, Saladin 12, Al-Anbar 29, Al-Muthanna 1.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 606 cases, distributed as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 274, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 143, Medical City 13, Najaf 33, Erbil 15, Al-Sulaymaniyah 2, Duhok 8, Kirkuk 6, Karbala 9, Diyala 21, Basra 25, Maysan 10, Wasit 13, Dhi Qar 25, Al-Muthanna 9.

While 58 mortality cases were registered, as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 22, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 4, Medical City 3, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk 2, Basra 3, Wasit 3, Maysan 7, Babel 1, Dhi Qar 3, Al-Diwaniyah 3, Al-Anbar 1, Al-Muthanna 1, Saladin 1.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 20209, while the total number of recoveries became 8121.



The total number of Inpatients is 11481, including 128 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 607.