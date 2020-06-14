An Iraqi governorate isolates its largest district to curb Covid-19

2020/06/14 | 18:58 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The crisis cell in Wasit decided, on Sunday, to close the largest town in the province due to the dissemination of Covid-19.A source in the cell told Shafaq News agency that, "due to the outbreak of the pandemic in AL-Hay town, the crisis cell in Wasit Province decided to completely close it, imposing a total curfew on citizens and vehicles, and closing all shops and markets".The cell also demanded citizens, "not to leave their homes unless it is urgent".The population of Al-Hay is estimated at approximately 280,000 with an area of two thousand square kilometers.

Sponsored Links