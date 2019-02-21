Iran's Pres. Rouhani to visit Iraq in March: Masjedi

2019/02/21 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran's Ambassador in
Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said on Thursday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
will pay a visit to Iraq in March, Fars News Agency reported.During the visit, Rouhani
is set to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials to discuss ways to develop
bilateral relations and exchange views on the most prominent regional and
international issues of mutual interest, according to the agency.Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif paid a five-day visit to Iraq in January, during which he held meetings
with senior Iraqi officials and attended joint business forums in Baghdad,
Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, Karbala and Najaf.
