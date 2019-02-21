عربي | كوردى
Iran's Pres. Rouhani to visit Iraq in March: Masjedi
2019/02/21 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran's Ambassador in

Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said on Thursday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

will pay a visit to Iraq in March, Fars News Agency reported.During the visit, Rouhani

is set to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials to discuss ways to develop

bilateral relations and exchange views on the most prominent regional and

international issues of mutual interest, according to the agency.Foreign Minister Mohammad

Javad Zarif paid a five-day visit to Iraq in January, during which he held meetings

with senior Iraqi officials and attended joint business forums in Baghdad,

Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, Karbala and Najaf.



