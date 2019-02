Iran's Pres. Rouhani to visit Iraq in March: Masjedi

2019/02/21 | 22:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran's Ambassador inBaghdad Iraj Masjedi said on Thursday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhaniwill pay a visit to Iraq in March, Fars News Agency reported.During the visit, Rouhaniis set to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials to discuss ways to developbilateral relations and exchange views on the most prominent regional andinternational issues of mutual interest, according to the agency.Foreign Minister MohammadJavad Zarif paid a five-day visit to Iraq in January, during which he held meetingswith senior Iraqi officials and attended joint business forums in Baghdad,Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, Karbala and Najaf.