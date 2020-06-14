CHR condemns Dara attack

2020/06/14 | 20:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / United Nations Commission on Human Rights condemned today, Sunday, ISIS's terrorist attack that targeted Dara village in Diyala Governorate.

A member of the Commission, Basma Muhammad Mustafa, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that she strongly condemns the attack that resulted in 7 deaths and 4 injuries.

The statement added that this village has previously been a target to ISIS attacks, noting that, it had lost more than 15 of its habitants due to coordinated attacks by the terrorist organization.



Such attacks, "aim to harm civil peace and spread extremist ideology that does not accept religious and ethnic diversity," the statement said, calling on security forces to take more protective measures and preserve the legitimate right of citizens to have a safe life.

The security authorities declared that members of ISIS attacked houses of Kurdish families who follow the Kakai religion, and clashed with Iraqi security forces in charge of the disputed city of Khanaqin between Erbil and Baghdad.