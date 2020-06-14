One injury in 2 explosions in Mosul

2020/06/14 | 20:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Two explosions in Mosul (Nineveh Governorate) resulted in one injury.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that two bombs exploded on Sunday evening in Al-Shoura district, south of Mosul.



The first explosion was by a vehicle loaded with wheat, and it did not cause injuries; while the second was by a bomb implanted in front of the central water station and resulted in the injury of an employee.