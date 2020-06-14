MoH: lawsuits will be filed against Covid-19 preventive measures violators

2020/06/14 | 21:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced, on Sunday evening, that actions will be taken against citizens who violate the preventive measures of Covid-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry instructed the legal sections in all health departments in Baghdad to file lawsuits against violators, whether individuals or owners of activities that violate the preventive instructions and health bans.

The ministry said that the violation is a crime that causes harm to public health according to the Iraqi Penal Code 111 of 1969, amended according to the Article 368.According to the Iraqi law, whoever deliberately commits an act that spreads a serious disease shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years.



However, a heavier penalty could be imposed depending on the situation.