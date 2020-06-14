Covid-19: four new cases among healthcare personnel

2020/06/14 | 21:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Coordination of Healthcare Professionals in Diyala Governorate announced today, Sunday, that four members of it were proven to be diagnosed by Covid-19.

The coordination said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the cases were distributed in Healthcare centers in Baquba and Al-Khalis.



This increased the case count among healthcare personnel to 30