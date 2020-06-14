Covid-19: Turkey records the highest daily case count in a month

2020/06/14 | 22:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of Health registered, on Sunday evening, the highest daily count of Covid-19 cases in about a month.

The ministry said that it registered 1562 new cases and 15 fatalities.

It added in a statement that 1,330 citizens recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 151417.

Turkish Health Minister Fakhruddin Kuja said, in a new stat he posted on "Twitter", that the number of Covid-19 cases increased by 1562 today, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 178239.

Kuja stated that the death toll reached 4807 people after registering 15 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Turkey is witnessing noticeable elevation in the number of Covid-19 cases on a daily basis, as it exceeded the mark of 1000 cases for the third day in a row.

The country announced previously that it has passed the first stage of the pandemic control, and lifted many restrictions imposed due to the spread of the virus, as it reopened public facilities and allowed transportation.