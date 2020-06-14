Covid-19: 5 fatalities and more than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

2020/06/14 | 22:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Sunday evening, 5 fatalities and 206 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, 2389 tests were performed, among which 206 cases showed positive results.

The cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 37 (and two fatalities), Al-Sulaymaniyah 163 (and 3 fatalities), 131 of which were registered in the governorate center, 14 in Garmyan and18 in the Raperin.



Halabja also registered 6 cases.The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 2307, while the total number of recoveries became 1016.



The death toll is 47.