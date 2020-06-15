Saudi Arabia condemns the attack on Kakais

2020/06/15 | 00:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Diyala Governorate (north-eastern Iraq) and resulted in casualties.

On Sunday, the ministry wrote on Twitter, “We strongly condemn and denounce the terrorist attack that took place in Diyala Governorate, in the north-east of Iraq, and led to deaths and injuries", and added, "We renew our solidarity and support for the Republic of Iraq against all manifestations of violence, terrorism and extremism".

Iraqi security authorities declared that ISIS attacked houses of Kurdish citizens from the Kakais, in the village of "Dara" in Khanaqin, and the Iraqi forces positioned in the disputed city exchanged fire with terrorists.



The attack killed seven people and wounded four others.