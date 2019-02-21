800 terrorists entered Iraq from Anbar: official

2019/02/21 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi politician Hameed al-Hayes, head of the Al-Anbar Salvation Council, said that over 800 terrorists entered Iraq, particularly through the western desert of Anbar.Hayes called on joint security forces and all security sectors to launch a military offensive to prevent the infiltration of terrorists to these areas.Twelve Iraqi people were reportedly kidnapped earlier in desert areas that belong to Karbala and Najaf; six of them were found shot dead one day after the incident.This comes only one year after Iraq announced victory over ISIS and the full liberation of Iraqi cities.Head of the Najaf Provincial Council Khudair al-Jabouri on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, to carry out military campaigns to eradicate terrorism.