Turkey reveals details of its military operation in Iraq

2020/06/15 | 09:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced early Monday, that Turkish jets targeted sites Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), across northern Iraq, as part of “Claw-Eagle Operation ", which was concentrated in areas of Kurdistan Region and Nineveh.

There was no comment from the Iraqi authorities on the Turkish military operation.

"The terrorist organization's provocations and attempts to launch attacks against our border and military bases have increased in recent times, which threatens the security of our people and our borders," the ministry said in a statement.

"The air operation continues in Sinjar, Qarajik, Qandil, Zab, Afshin Basyan, and Hakurk, which the terrorists are taking as their base in northern Iraq."

“The process is to ensure the security of our people and our borders, by neutralizing PKK and other terrorist elements, within the framework of the right to self-defense emanating from international law,” the ministry stated.

A security source told Shafaq News that Turkish warplanes targeted PKK in: Sinjar, Makhmur, Al-Zab, Qandil, Khwakurk, Pradost, Hate and Matin Mountains, Zinni , Riti ,and Kataite regions.

Another security source also told Shafaq News Agency that dozens of rockets targeted military sites of PKK within the vicinity of the Turkish Kurdish refugee camp in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul.

Turkey usually calls Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as terrorists, which is based in mountainous areas of Kurdistan Region, in addition to Sinjar district in Nineveh.