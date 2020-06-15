U.S. records lowest Covid-19 deaths toll in weeks

2020/06/15 | 10:26 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The United States has recorded 382 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its death toll to 1,15,729, according to a tally Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.This was the lowest 24-hour toll in the US since it peaked in mid-April.
It has been averaging 800 or so a day recently. The world's top economy is by far the hardest-hit country in the pandemic, with both the highest number of deaths and the largest number of infections -- 2,093,335 at 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday), a tracker maintained by the University said.
It has been averaging 800 or so a day recently. The world's top economy is by far the hardest-hit country in the pandemic, with both the highest number of deaths and the largest number of infections -- 2,093,335 at 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday), a tracker maintained by the University said.