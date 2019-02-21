Iraqi, Kuwaiti trade ministers sign cooperation agreement

2019/02/21 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's Trade Minister Mohamed Hashim al-Ani announced on Thursday signing an agreement with his Kuwaiti counterpart Khalid al-Roudhan for bilateral cooperation in all fields.Iraq and Kuwait signed a memorandum of bilateral cooperation in all fields and have agreed on mechanisms for economic integration and resolving the outstanding problems between the two countries, the Iraqi ministry said in a statement.Ani said that the Iraqi-Kuwaiti agreement is a first step in the right direction toward activating economic and trade relations and overcoming the problems of the previous stage.Roudhan said on Wednesday that his current visit to Iraq aims to eliminate any hurdles that could encumber the progress of bilateral trade ties.The Kuwaiti minister’s remarks came amid talks with Ani, where he pointed out that Baghdad now seeks economic prosperity after ridding its soil of terrorism. He said bilateral trade remains unsatisfactory, citing a genuine Kuwaiti desire to improve relations in that field, while time is now ripe to accomplish that goal.The Iraqi minister welcomed the prospect of establishing a joint free trade zone with Kuwait, describing it as a measure that would rejuvenate bilateral trade. He said the Kuwaiti minister’s visit will prove instrumental in propelling ties to new heights.Kuwait’s commerce minister arrived in Baghdad earlier on Wednesday heading an official delegation on a two-day official visit.