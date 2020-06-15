Hours after Turkish strikes, Iraq’s Defense and Interior Ministers arrive Mosul

2020/06/15 | 14:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An informed source said that the Defense and Interior Ministers have arrived Nineveh on Monday on an official visit.

The Defense Minister, Juma Anad and Interior Minister, Othman al-Ghanmi are discussing the security reality of the province with Mosul governor and local officials, “the source told Shafaq News Agency.

Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi visited Mosul today which is the center of Nineveh Governorate, about (400 km north of Baghdad), vowing not to allow the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization to sweep the city anymore again.

The visit comes hours after a Turkish military operation targeted Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) sites in Nineveh and Kurdistan region.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK in Kurdish is a Kurdish militant and political organization based in the Kurdish regions of Turkey and Iraq.



Since 1984, the PKK has been involved in an armed conflict with the Turkish state (with cease-fires in 1999–2004 and 2013–2015), with the initial aim of achieving an independent Kurdish state

The group is based in the Qandil Mountains along the Turkey-Iran border.