75 Covid-19 corpses buried in Iraq within 24 hours

2020/06/15 | 14:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Imam Ali Combat Brigade announced on Monday that it had buried 75 new corpses who died of Covid-19 pandemic in the past 24 hours, by fellow volunteers in the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery located southern Shi’ite holy city of Najaf, Iraq’s only graveyard specifically for those who have died of COVID-19.

“The number of deceased buried in the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery has increased with the burial of 75 new corpses in the past 24 hours only,” Abdel-Hassan Al-Haidari, the official of the Martyrs and Injuries Bureau of Imam Ali Combat Brigade- the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said.

“ This toll is the highest since Sheikh Taher Al-Khaqani’s initiative, leader of the Imam Ali Brigade, Combat Team-2nd Brigade, PMF started to prepare and bury the bodies as well as supervise directly the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery in Najaf,” he added in a statement.

Covid-19 infections and deaths in Iraq have swelled dramatically in the past days.



Where the Ministry of Health and Environment issued on Sunday a statement reading that the entirety number of infections reached 20,209, although the whole number recoveries was 8,121, infected people admitted to hospitals was : 11,181 , people in intensive care: 128, and the total number of deaths: 607.