Yezidis criticize Turkish airstrikes in Shingal, fearing it could hamper return of civilians


Yezidis criticize Turkish airstrikes in Shingal, fearing it could hamper return of civilians
2020/06/15 | 16:18 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Turkish airstrikes in the Shingal district, June 15, 2020.

(Photo: Social Media)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links