Three security personnel killed in an explosion in Tuz Khurma

2020/06/15 | 17:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source said, on Monday, that three security personnel were killed in an explosion Tuz Khurma district, Saladin Governorate.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that, "An explosive device triggered off in a squad of Rapid Response from the division of the Iraqi police in the area of Palkaneh, southeast the district of Tuz Khurma".

The source added that three members of the squad perished in the explosion.