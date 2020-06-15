Covid-19: 45 fatalities and 1150 recovery in Iraq today

2020/06/15 | 17:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered today 45 fatalities and more than 1,106 new Covid-19 cases, while today's recovery count amounted to 1150; the highest since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

The ministry said in a statement today that 10135 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 380005.

The newly diagnosed 1106 cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 72, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 225, Medical City 77, Najaf 82, Al-Sulaymaniyah 169, Erbil 37, Karbala 27, Kirkuk 28, Diyala 44, Wasit 30, Basra 70, Maysan 73, Babel 23, Dhi Qar 103, Nineveh 4, Al-Anbar 42.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1150 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 371, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 128, Medical City 6, Najaf 11, Erbil 11, Al-Sulaymaniyah 351, Duhok 14, Kirkuk 5, Karbala 48, Diyala 6, Basra 10, Maysan 20, Wasit 14, Babel 17, Dhi Qar 75, Al-Muthanna 18, Al-Anbar 5, Nineveh 1, Saladin 12.

While 45 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 10, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 3, Medical City 3, Al-Sulaymaniyah 3, Kirkuk 3, Erbil 2, Diyala 5, Basra 2, Wasit 3, Maysan 3, Dhi Qar 2, Al-Diwaniyah 3, Al-Anbar , Al-Muthanna 1.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 21315, while the total number of recoveries became 9271.



The total number of Inpatients is 11392, including 150 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 652.