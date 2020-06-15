Allawi's coalition visits Al-Kadhimi..after family rivalry

2020/06/15 | 18:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi hosted today, Monday, a delegation representing Iyad Allawi's National Coalition, after media statements indicated that, "a political and family rivalry has begun" between the two sides.

Al-Kadhimi’s office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that, "during the meeting, they discussed the latest developments of the current political situation and the course of the dialogue between the Iraqi political parties".

The Prime Minister emphasized, according to the statement, "the importance of sustaining national action in order to overcome the current economic, security and political obstacles; and implement the objectives of the government's program".

Al-Kadhimi, during a press conference held on June 11, revealed that Allawi submitted a request to appoint his daughter as a consultant; adding that if Allawi would be asked, he would answer, "I don't know".

On the same day, Allawi responded to these statements, accusing Al-Kadhimi of "slander" and announced that the rivalry is now political, and familial.

Allawi also criticized Al-Kadhimi publicly on TV, as he was furious with the latter's statement, and asked If Al-Kadhimi is trying to "intimidate" him.